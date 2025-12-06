<p>Udupi: The VHP on Saturday demanded the immediate withdrawal of a proposed amendment to the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020, accusing the state government of weakening a law that has deterred illegal cattle transport.</p>.<p>The organisation's Go Raksha Wing, Karnataka South, has also announced district-level protests on December 8.</p>.<p>According to officials, the existing law mandates a bank guarantee for securing the release of vehicles seized for alleged illegal cattle transportation.</p>.<p>On December 4, the state Cabinet proposed an amendment enabling the release of such vehicles on an indemnity bond instead.</p>.Two arrested for illegally transporting cattle, abandoning animals by the side of road .<p>Addressing reporters in Udupi, VHP leader and Prantha Goraksha Pramukh Sunil K R, said the government's move amounted to "sympathy for cattle lifters" and claimed that it was part of broader actions "targeting Hindus".</p>.<p>He argued that the law in its current form is stringent and has played a crucial role in reducing incidents of illegal cattle transport and theft.</p>.<p>Under the Act, vehicles involved in offences can be surrendered and, upon conviction, permanently seized by authorities. "Diluting these provisions will embolden offenders," Sunil said.</p>.<p>The VHP leader warned that easing the process of vehicle release would not only encourage violators but also result in rising cruelty against cattle.</p>.<p>Sunil further claimed that the strict enforcement of the 2020 law had brought down cases of cattle-related offences significantly. Rolling back these provisions, he said, could reverse those gains and would lead to an increase in illegal transport.</p>.<p>He reiterated that the government must reconsider its decision and preserve the integrity of the existing law. </p>