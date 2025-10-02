Vijaya Dashami celebrated with festive fervour across Belagavi district

<p>Belagavi: Vijaya Dashami was celebrated with enthusiasm and festive fervour across the district on Thursday. Devotees offered prayers at various temples, while traditional events such as ‘Seemolanghan’ and ‘Banni Loot’ were organised to mark the occasion. A vibrant procession of tableaus featuring idols of different deities took place at Camp, drawing large crowds eager to witness the celebrations and the ritual of ‘Banni Loot’.</p><p>Despite intermittent rain during the Dasara festival, people of all ages actively participated in the garba-dandiya events held at multiple venues across the City. Various organisations and residential communities came together to organise these traditional dance and music events, attracting enthusiastic gatherings.</p><p>The ‘Seemolanghan and Banni Loot’ ceremony was held on the Marathi Vidyaniketan School ground. </p><p>The rituals were conducted under the leadership of the Vatandar Patil family from Patil Galli.</p><p>A grand palanquin procession commenced from the Jyotiba temple at Chavat Galli, passing through Ganpat Galli, Maruti Galli, Hutatma Circle, and Kirloskar Road before reaching the event ground. Palanquin processions from other temples also converged at Maruti Temple and Maruti Galli before joining the main procession to the ground. Following prayer rituals and a symbolic ‘Seemolanghan’ featuring a bull crossing the encircle, the Banni Loot ritual was performed.</p><p>Men and women dressed in traditional attire actively participated in the palanquin processions, accompanied by musicians playing traditional instruments, adding vibrancy to the celebrations. The skillful performances by the musicians were appreciated by the attendees.</p><p><strong>Devotees throng temples</strong></p><p>Temples across the district witnessed a massive influx of devotees, many of whom made offerings to the deities as part of the festival. Pilgrims participated in various rituals at prominent temples, including Renuka Yallamma Temple at Yallammanagudda in Savadatti, Mayakka Devi Temple at Chinchali in Raibag, Renuka Yallamma Temple at Kokatnur in Athani, Somnath Temple at Sogal in Savadatti, Kapileshwar Temple in the City, and Laxmi Temple at Sulebhavi. </p><p>The festive atmosphere at these temples resembled that of a bustling fair, with devotees flocking in large numbers.</p><p>The procession of tableaus at Camp was a major attraction, drawing spectators from across the City. Volunteers dressed in costumes representing demons and gods vividly depicted the triumph of good over evil, captivating children and adults alike.</p><p>Overall, Vijaya Dashmi was celebrated with deep devotion and cultural zeal, reinforcing the district’s rich traditions and communal harmony.</p>