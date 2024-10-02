Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Vijayendra asks Siddaramaiah to apologise after party worker seen removing his shoes with national flag in hand

The incident took place when the Chief Minister arrived to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 October 2024, 14:14 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 October 2024, 14:14 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsBJPCongressIndian PoliticsKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiahVijayendra

Follow us on :

Follow Us