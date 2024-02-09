Vijayendra chides Siddaramaiah for visiting Suttur mutt after ‘eating non-veg’

Reacting to the row over Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s visit to the Suttur Mutt after allegedly consuming meat, BJP state president B Y Vijayendra on Thursday said that the least a head of government could do was to respect the feelings of people who have faith in holy places.
After launching the party’s three-day 'Gram Chalo' programme here, Vijayendra told reporters that this was not the first time and Siddaramaiah had been doing it repeatedly, which did not behove his stature as CM.
“The least that we expect of him is to respect the feelings of people who regard such places as holy. As an individual, one can consume meat or vegetables, that is left to one’s choice. But after assuming responsible charge in public life, one has to have respect for everyone’s feelings,” he said.
“People will pardon if it is done by mistake, but if it occurs regularly, they will start thinking that the CM is doing it deliberately. My only request to him is that he should not repeat such mistakes,” Vijayendra said.