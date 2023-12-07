Vijayendra leads BJP’s charge against collapse of law & order in state

The Opposition BJP on Wednesday launched a blistering attack on the Congress government over “failing” law and order situation in the state.
During Zero Hour, the BJP raised three cases, including two involving attacks on BJP workers.
Raising the issue of Belagavi police filing a FIR against Congress MLC Channaraj Hattiholi for his alleged involvement in an attack on BJP Dalit worker Prithvi Singh, BJP state president B Y Vijayendra said: “Eyewitnesses have also seen the MLC’s gunmen accompanying goons who have attacked my party leader here.”
The issue saw a heated exchange of words between members of the Opposition and the treasury benches after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Law & Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil assured that a detailed response would be tabled by Home Minister G Parameshwara. “I agree this is a serious issue. We’re not running away. As per rules, we can table the response within two days. So, the Opposition must cooperate,” they said.
Members of BJP and JD(S), raising slogans against government, rushed to the Well of the House, demanding a reply on the collapse of law and order in the state.
Highlighting alleged police atrocity on a BJP corporator, Belgaum Dakshin MLA Abhay Patil alleged that law and order in Belagavi had collapsed just a week ahead of the legislature session. The police, he charged, dragged an injured BJP corporator Abhijit Jawalkar out of hospital to arrest him.
“This is unheard of. The police are misbehaving with elected representatives. Such policemen must be suspended immediately,” he said.
Former minister V Sunil Kumar alleged that the police atrocity under Congress knew no bounds as advocate Preetam from Chikkamagaluru was “badly thrashed” by law enforcement officers. “The police force meant to protect people is busy thrashing them,” he charged.