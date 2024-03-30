Villagers consume water from tank with dead body for 3 days

Bidar: The residents of Aanadura village in Bidar taluk are worrying over consuming the water from a tank which had a dead body for three days.
Raju Shylesh (27) a resident of the village ended his life by jumping into the tank on March 27 following marital discord.
The villagers were getting contaminated water in their taps and informed the grama panchayat. The panchayat authorities checked the tank on Friday when the body of Shylesh was found. The Fire and Emergency Services personnel, police and the local residents removed the body from the tank.
Raju is survived by wife and two children. His wife had been her parents house six months ago and did not return since then.
A dejected Raju ended his life by jumping into the tank, his mother said in the complaint to police.
Since the villagers have consumed contaminated water, the health department has set up a temporary medical camp in the village as a precautionary measure.
District Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr Dhyaneshwar Neergudi has suggested the villagers to seek immediate medical assistance in case of any health issues.
