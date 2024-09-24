Home
Visitors' hours fixed at govt offices in Karnataka: Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh

The circular says an order to this effect was issued earlier too, but many were not following it.
DHNS
Last Updated : 24 September 2024, 02:45 IST

Bengaluru: The chief secretary to the government has issued an order fixing visiting hours for public at the government departments.

In the order, Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh has directed all secretaries/additional chief secretaries, under-secretaries and deputy secretaries and other officials of the departments to attend public compulsorily between 3:30 pm & 5:30 pm daily, except holidays & unavoidable circumstances.

The circular says an order to this effect was issued earlier too, but many were not following it. 

Published 24 September 2024, 02:45 IST
