<p>Chikkamagaluru: Measures will be taken to operate two Volvo buses between Mysuru and Chikkamagaluru, said Transport Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ramalinga-reddy">Ramalinga Reddy</a>.</p><p>He was speaking after laying the foundation stone for a new bus stand and inaugurating the residential quarters in the premises of the Rural Bus Stand in the city.</p>.Meeting on transport employees' wage revision soon: Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy.<p>MLA H D Thammaiah had requested that Volvo bus services be started between these two cities. In this year's budget, 2,000 new buses have been sanctioned, of which 900 will be allotted to KSRTC. This demand will be fulfilled within the next two to three months, the minister said.</p><p>A public road lies between the upcoming hi-tech bus stand and the existing bus stand, and the MLA had also requested the construction of a skywalk for the convenience of passengers. Approval for the construction of the skywalk will be given immediately, he added.</p><p>“A hi-tech bus stand is being constructed on one-and-a-half acres at a cost of around Rs 19.87 crore. The work will be completed in 18 months. The efforts of MLA H D Thammaiah have made this project possible,” Minister Reddy added.</p><p>Under the Shakti scheme, the government has spent Rs 15,422 crore for the free travel of women, he said.</p><p>In the last two-and-a half-years, around 5,800 buses have been purchased. In the same period, 9,000 staff have been recruited for the corporation, including 1,000 under compassionate grounds, he explained.</p><p>District In-charge Minister K J George said, “This is the district that gave former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi her political rebirth. I also belong to this district and am committed to undertaking more development works.”</p><p>Presiding over the programme, MLA H D Thammaiah said, “The people of Chikkamagaluru had long desired a hi-tech bus stand. With the state government's support, the construction of the new bus stand costing Rs 19.87 crore has begun.”</p><p>“As a result of the implementation of the state government’s five guarantee schemes worth Rs 57,000 crore annually, the per capita income of the people has increased. Karnataka now stands first in the country,” he informed.</p><p>Ground-breaking ceremonies were performed for the development of pothole-ridden roads in the city. Work will begin from December 1, and all major city roads will be developed by March 31 at a cost of Rs 22.5 crore. Roads in rural areas will also be repaired at a cost of Rs 35 crore, MLA Thammaiah added.</p>