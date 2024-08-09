VTU to scrap revaluation fee refund

The Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) has decided not to refund the revaluation fee henceforth, even in case of changes in the marks scored by the students.
Considering the crores of rupees of unclaimed amount pending with the engineering colleges - which was paid towards revaluation but not claimed after revision in the marks - the university has taken this decision.
As explained by the officials of the university, in 2021-22 academic year itself the unclaimed amount totaled to Rs 52 lakh. “The audit is on to know the exact unclaimed amount pending with the colleges and once we get the audit report, we will write to the colleges to transfer the same to the university,” said a senior official of the university.
According to the university officials, once they get changes in the marks during revaluation, a majority of students forget to claim the refund. “Instead of giving refunds, we have reduced the fee charged for revaluation for postgraduate and PhD programmes,” said S Vidyashankar, Vice-Chancellor of VTU. However, for undergraduate programmes there will not be any changes in the revaluation fees. But for the postgraduate and PhD programmes, the fee for revaluation has been reduced.
“Revaluation fee for the postgraduate courses per script was Rs 3,000 and the same has been revised to Rs 2,000. For the PhD, it was Rs 10,000 and the same has been reduced to Rs 5,000. Hence there is no refund available after revaluation, even if there is change in marks by more than 15%,” Vidyashankar said.
The vice-chancellor stated that for the undergraduate courses, the revaluation fee itself was less and hence there was no reduction.
University charges Rs 600 per script for revaluation of the undergraduate programmes and the refund amount was Rs 250, in case of changes in marks. But refund system will be scrapped from now on. For every semester exams, the VTU receives around 12 lakh answer scripts.
