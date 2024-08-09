VTU to scrap revaluation fee refund

According to the university officials, once they get changes in the marks during revaluation, a majority of students forget to claim the refund. “Instead of giving refunds, we have reduced the fee charged for revaluation for postgraduate and PhD programmes,” said S Vidyashankar, Vice-Chancellor of VTU. However, for undergraduate programmes there will not be any changes in the revaluation fees. But for the postgraduate and PhD programmes, the fee for revaluation has been reduced.