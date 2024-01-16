'Wake up, PM', says Siddaramaiah ahead of Modi's visit

Siddaramaiah asked Modi to "wake up" and that it was "time to ensure the rightful share of Karnataka!"

Meanwhile, Rural Development & Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Minister Priyank Kharge said his attempts to meet his union government counterpart Giriraj Singh went in vain.

"Last week, I tried to meet (Singh) again to impress upon him to increase MGNERGA persondays from 100 to 150 days in 223 drought-hit taluks and release of wage payments of over Rs 400 crore, but to no avail. I am not sure why central ministers are so averse to meeting ministers from Karnataka," Priyank said. "The strong 25 MPs battalion from the state are extremely earnest in listening to PM’s Mann Ki Baat, but are afraid to raise Jan Ki Baat with the central government."

In a letter to Singh, Priyank stated that 31,025 households had availed 100 days of employment till date. He stated that 3.69 lakh households are in range of 81-99 days of employment and are "almost at the 100-day mark".

"As only 90 days are remaining in the current fiscal year, early approval for additional 50 days of employment would help these families avail the benefit and additional days of employment would help them overcome loss in livelihood due to drought," Priyank stated.