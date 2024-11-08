Home
Waqf row: Priyank Kharge slams BJP for 'fake news factory'

The Karnataka IT/BT Minister lashed out at BJP leaders Tejasvi Surya, Shobha Karandlaje and others for spreading "misinformation" on the Waqf controversy.
DHNS
Last Updated : 08 November 2024, 16:31 IST

Published 08 November 2024, 16:31 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPCongressKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsTejasvi SuryaPriyank KhargeWaqf

