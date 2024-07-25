Waterfalls in Cauvery basin in full splendour, attract tourists

With copious rains in the Cauvery River basin, rich greenery, overflowing waterfalls, rivulets and streams are attracting a large number of tourists.
Malnad region, including Sakleshpur taluk in Hassan district, has received a good spell of rain this year reviving waterfalls and streams which had dried up due to deficit rain last year. However, homestays and resorts, which generally attract a large number of tourists, have been affected this year due to landslips on the Shiradi Ghat stretch. Besides, power outages have affected the tourist inflow.
Gagnachukki and Bharachukki Falls, located on the border of Mandya and Chamarajanagar districts, are in full splendour and are attracting a large number of tourists not only from Mandya and Mysuru but also from Bengaluru and the neighbouring Tamil Nadu.
Saravana, an IT professional from Chennai, has planned a trip to Mysuru covering these two falls, a Bandipur safari, and the Hogenakkal Falls. “I had visited the Bandipur sanctuary in summer with my friends. Now, with good rains, I have come with my family to enjoy the beauty of the waterfalls, which we missed last time, as there was no water, and also the KRS dam, which has been releasing water to Tamil Nadu,” he said.
Besides, Chunchanakatte waterfalls in Saligrama taluk, K R Nagar taluk, Mysuru district, is also around 50 km from Mysuru, drawing hundreds of visitors, especially Mysureans. It is the right place to spend a few hours during weekends. Listening to the sound of the swirling waters and just watching it for hours is mesmerising, said Karthik, a weekend Mysurean who works in Bengaluru.
Lakshman Theertha River in Hunsur has also been drawing nature lovers.
A large number of people park their vehicles on the new bridge across River Cauvery to have a glimpse of the water flowing with full force, in Srirangapatna taluk. Besides, Balamuri Falls and Yedamuri are the most popular picnic spots.
Meanwhile, the authorities have taken preventive measures and have cautioned the people not to go near the water, at all places.