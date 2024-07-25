Waterfalls in Cauvery basin in full splendour, attract tourists

Saravana, an IT professional from Chennai, has planned a trip to Mysuru covering these two falls, a Bandipur safari, and the Hogenakkal Falls. “I had visited the Bandipur sanctuary in summer with my friends. Now, with good rains, I have come with my family to enjoy the beauty of the waterfalls, which we missed last time, as there was no water, and also the KRS dam, which has been releasing water to Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Besides, Chunchanakatte waterfalls in Saligrama taluk, K R Nagar taluk, Mysuru district, is also around 50 km from Mysuru, drawing hundreds of visitors, especially Mysureans. It is the right place to spend a few hours during weekends. Listening to the sound of the swirling waters and just watching it for hours is mesmerising, said Karthik, a weekend Mysurean who works in Bengaluru.

Lakshman Theertha River in Hunsur has also been drawing nature lovers.

A large number of people park their vehicles on the new bridge across River Cauvery to have a glimpse of the water flowing with full force, in Srirangapatna taluk. Besides, Balamuri Falls and Yedamuri are the most popular picnic spots.

Meanwhile, the authorities have taken preventive measures and have cautioned the people not to go near the water, at all places.