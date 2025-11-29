‘We are loyal foot soldiers of the party’: DK Shivakumar says unity intact With CM Siddaramaiah
Following a much anticipated breakfast meeting between the two Congress heavyweights at the Chief Minister’s residence, DK Shivakumar reaffirmed his loyalty to the party high command and sought to end speculation over a leadership rift.
Today, I and the Hon’ble Chief Minister had a breakfast meeting. The CM will be coming to my house for lunch or dinner in the next few days as well. We have joined together and worked together. The workers of the state have supported us, and the… pic.twitter.com/xQGMYa8f8o