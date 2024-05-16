West Nile fever in Kerala: Health officials on high alert in Mysuru

With over 12 confirmed cases of West Nile Fever, caused by West Nile Virus (WNV), in Kozhikode, Malappuram, and Thrissur districts of Kerala, the health department officials of Mysuru district are on a high alert.
The officials have intensified vigilance on the Karnataka-Kerala border at Bawali checkpost of H D Kote taluk.
According to the officials, the WNV is transmitted by infected Culex mosquito bites. The one infected by the WNV may have symptoms like fever, headache and body ache. In extreme cases, one may suffer from neurological consequences, like Encephalitis (brain inflammation) and meningitis (inflammation of the brain and spinal cord membranes).
Currently, there is no vaccination against the WNV and thus people should protect themselves from mosquito bites.
H D Kote Taluk Health Officer Dr T Ravi Kumar said that healthcare and Asha workers were taking up fever survey. They are also taking measures similar to dengue surveillance, to eliminate mosquito breeding sites, source reduction and control activities with larval survey and fogging, at tribal hamlets close to Kerala border.
Published 15 May 2024, 22:48 IST