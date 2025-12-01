Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

What Congress is likely to factor in to resolve Karnataka power tussle

The leadership in Delhi cannot afford a mishandled response which could trigger consequences far beyond Bengaluru
Last Updated : 01 December 2025, 08:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 December 2025, 08:15 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressKarnatakaD K ShivakumarKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiah

Follow us on :

Follow Us