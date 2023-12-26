Who is Karnataka Congress MLA Shivanand Patil? A look at his net worth

Basavana Bagewadi Congress MLA and Karnataka Minister for Agriculture Marketing and Sugar Shivanand Patil has stirred a controversy for his remarks on farmers.

Addressing a gathering at a silver jubilee celebration of a cooperative society in Athani taluk, Belagavi district, the minister said, “Farmers in the state wish for repeated droughts so that their loans get waived. They get Krishna river water for free, power is also free. Successive chief ministers have given free seeds and fertilisers. The farmers will only wish for repeated droughts because their loans will be waived.”

The above comment has landed the minister in trouble with the opposition BJP, the JD(S) and the farmer bodies demanding his resignation. The video clip of his statement has gone viral on social media platforms and has drawn strong flak.

The minister is not new to such controversies. Previously in September, he said, “Farmer suicides had risen after the state government increased compensation for the families of the deceased.”

In another controversy that caused a stir, the Congress MLA was seen sitting on a sofa at a private event with currency notes strewn all around.