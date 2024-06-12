Wife of man whose murder landed actor Darshan in trouble cries for justice

Chitradurga: The body of Renukaswamy (33) who was found allegedly murdered within Kamakshipalya police station limits in Bengaluru, was brought to his hometown Chitradurga, on Tuesday night. Sahana, his wife, sought justice soon after.

Meanwhile, Kannada cine actor Darshan was arrested in connection with the murder of Renukaswamy.

The mortal remains of the victim were brought in a vehicle from Bengaluru to his house at VRS Layout on Turavanur Road in Chitradurga.

His kin and residents of the area paid their respects.