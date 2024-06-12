Wife of man whose murder landed actor Darshan in trouble cries for justice

Chitradurga: The body of Renukaswamy (33) who was found allegedly murdered within Kamakshipalya police station limits in Bengaluru, was brought to his hometown Chitradurga, on Tuesday night. Sahana, his wife, sought justice soon after.
Meanwhile, Kannada cine actor Darshan was arrested in connection with the murder of Renukaswamy.
The mortal remains of the victim were brought in a vehicle from Bengaluru to his house at VRS Layout on Turavanur Road in Chitradurga.
His kin and residents of the area paid their respects.
Later, the last rites were held at the Veerashaiva burial ground on Jogimatti Road in the city.
Sahana, who is three months pregnant, told media persons that the family wants justice for her husband.
“We married a year ago and I am expecting a baby. My husband’s death in such situation has left me shattered. How can I lead my life now,” she said.
She added that her husband had not told her anything about the issue.
“My husband called me on June 8 afternoon. If my husband had sent derogatory messages on social media, he should have been given a warning. What was the need to kill him,” the teary-eyed woman questioned.
“Whether he is an actor (Darshan) or a star, I want justice,” she demanded.
‘Murder of humanity’
Reacting to the incident, former MLA Basavarajan S K said actor Darshan and gang committed the most heinous crime. "This is not the murder of one person but of humanity," he said.
“We have court and police. They have no right to take law into their hands. All those involved in the murder case must be brought to books. Unbiased probe must be conducted,” he said.
He also demanded a judicial probe into the case as popular actor Darshan is indulged in it.
“People of Veerashaiva Lingayat community will stage a protest in Chitradurga on June 13 demanding justice for Renukaswamy,” he said.
Published 12 June 2024, 05:15 IST