Wild tusker, wreaking havoc, captured in Karnataka's Suntikoppa

A 20-year-old wild tusker that had been causing panic in the Kedakal Gram Panchayat limits of Suntikoppa was captured by the forest department on Wednesday. During the capture operation, forest department RRT staff Girish lost his life after being attacked by the elephant.

The tusker, which had been hiding in a plantation, moved towards the road after being tranquillized. A team of a hundred staff and five tamed elephants, namely Harsha, Prashanth, Ajay, Lakshman, and Vikram from Dubare elephant camp, were used in the capture operation.

The elephant had been running between plantations, making the task tedious. Intensive efforts had been underway for the past two days to capture the rogue elephant.