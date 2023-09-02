Will bow down to Karnataka HC order on Prajwal, says Revanna

Senior JD(S) leader H D Revanna said on Friday that he will "bow down" to the High Court verdict pertaining to the election of his son Prajwal Revanna as Hassan MP.
However, Revanna said he has not read the HC order. "We will decide on the next steps after getting the judgement copy, but we will bow down to the law," he said.
The petitioner A Manju, now a JD(S) MLA, was the BJP Hassan candidate during the 2019 Lok Sabha election. "It was a case filed in 2019 questioning the false affidavit submitted during elections. The judgement is a lesson for everyone not to give false information while submitting an affidavit," he said.
Stating that it was justice for the truth, Manju said: "Of course I am with JD(S) now, but I cannot take back the case. We will decide on what to do after receiving the judgement copy."