<p>Belagavi: Public Works Satish Jarkiholi has said that Ahinda (Kannada acronym for minorities, backward classes and Dalits) leadership does exist in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka</a>, and politics is not possible without it. Jarkiholi said he himself will claim the Chief Minister's post after the 2028 Assembly elections, and the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> and the high command will take a decision in this regard.</p><p>Jarkiholi told reporters at Kakati village in Belagavi taluk on Thursday that without the Ahinda leadership, one cannot remain relevant in the State politics. "We need the Ahinda leadership for organisation. I am an aspirant for the post of Chief Minister after the 2028 Assembly elections, and I shall make a claim for it," he said. </p><p>The Assembly elections are about 30 months away. The circumstances would be different then. The evolving situation then and the MLAs would play a vital role, he added.</p>.<p><strong>Yatindra's statement</strong></p><p>Regarding MLC Yatindra Siddaramaiah's statement that Jarkiholi had the potential to lead the Congress after the 2028 elections, the Minister said it was the individual opinion of the former and he would not react to it.</p><p>While speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, Yatindra had said Jarkiholi, who, like his father, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, follows the social justice and secular ideology of the Congress, had the potential to lead the party after the 2028 elections.</p><p>Many leaders in the Congress follow the social justice and secular ideology, and Jarkiholi was one of the senior leaders, he said.</p><p>Yatindra had said he was not sure if Siddaramaiah would lead the party after the 2028 elections. He also termed speculation on the 'November revolution' as rumour and said Siddaramaiah would continue as Chief Minister.</p><p>There has been speculation about the change of Chief Minister in the State when the Congress government reaches the halfway mark of its five-year term in November, which is being referred to by some as 'November revolution'.</p>