<p>Bengaluru: The state government on Friday informed the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka-high-court">Karnataka High Court</a> that it would positively consider as a one-time measure, all the requests, including the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rashtriya-swayamsevak-sangh">Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh</a> (RSS) to hold a route march, in Chittapur Town in Kalaburagi district. Recording the submissions, Justice MGS Kamal adjourned the hearing to November 13, on the petition filed by Ashok Patil, a representative of RSS.</p><p>In the previous hearing, the court had directed the authorities to hold a fresh meeting to resolve the issue pertaining to the Patha Sanchalana (route march) organized by the RSS. The court had asked the Advocate General (AG) Shashikiran Shetty to hold the meeting in his office also to be attended by the counsel on record as well as the senior counsel representing the petitioner.</p>.RSS march row: Karnataka High Court refuses to lift stay on government order restricting activities of private groups in public spaces.<p>During the hearing on Friday, the Advocate General (AG) told the court that the February 5 meeting convened in his chamber was fruitful. According to the AG, 11 organizations have placed requests seeking permission to hold route marches. “Grant us a week's time, we will grant permission to every applicant as a one time measure. This may not be seen as a precedent,” the AG said, adding that different dates will be assigned to the organisations.</p><p>Senior advocate Arun Shyam, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that they have tentatively selected two dates, November 13 and November 16, for the route march. The court adjourned the hearing to November 13 for further consideration.</p><p>The petitioner sought a direction to the authorities to grant permission to conduct the route march from Bajaj Kalyanumantap and returning back to Bajaj Kalyanumantap-Chittapura ground. The petition was amended after the authorities declined to grant permission citing that several other organizations too sought permission to hold the procession at the same time and place.</p>