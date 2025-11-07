Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

'Will consider all requests including that of RSS for route march in Chittapur': Karnataka govt tells High Court

Senior advocate Arun Shyam, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that they have tentatively selected two dates, November 13 and November 16, for the route march.
Last Updated : 07 November 2025, 15:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 November 2025, 15:46 IST
RSSRashtriya Swayamsevak SanghKarnataka High CourtChittapur

Follow us on :

Follow Us