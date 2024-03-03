Will consider handing over blast case to NIA if need arises, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Chikkamagaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the state government has taken the incident of blast at The Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru seriously and in case of necessity, the case will be handed over to the NIA. He also said that the BJP should not engage in politics over the issue.
“The state government has not taken the issue lightly. It is a serious issue. The safety of the citizens is important and CCB is investigating the case. The accused is still at large. The government will think of handing over the case to the NIA only if it is necessary,” said the Chief Minister on his arrival to Chikkamagaluru.
“It is not right on the part of the BJP to term Bengaluru as 'bomb Bengaluru'. Blasts had occurred four times during the BJP tenure in the state. Who was in power when there was a cooker blast in Mangaluru?” the CM asked.
“Under whom NIA, Intelligence Bureau (IB), RAW are functioning. Isn't it because of the failure of those institutions that the blast has occurred? I am not justifying the blast. I strongly condemn it,” he said.
The CM said that preparations are underway for the Lok Sabha Elections. “The Congress will win a minimum of 20 seats in Karnataka. The BJP leader had said that Congress has created a mentality 'of vote for us and we’ll safeguard you irrespective of what you do' which is not correct. Will anyone say it?” he asked and clarified that he did not say such a thing.
To a query, the CM said “Congress workers were responsible for the party to come to power in the state. It is true that the state is reeling under drought. Is it wrong to appoint leaders to the corporation and boards. We have presented a budget of Rs 3.71 lakh crore. It does not cost much money to give power to the chairman of various boards and corporations.”
"There are a few guidelines to include a taluk under drought hit list. Accordingly, 17 taluks have remained out of drought hit list. Chikkamagaluru was one of them. If it was possible, we would have included all the taluks under drought list,” clarified the chief minister.
To a query on Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD) in Chikkamagaluru, the CM said that he will discuss with the health minister on checking the spread of the disease.
"The report on illegal sanctioning of the land in Chikkamagaluru district conducted by a team is before the Revenue Minister and I will discuss with the minister,” he said to a query.
(Published 03 March 2024, 11:03 IST)