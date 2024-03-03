Will consider handing over blast case to NIA if need arises, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Chikkamagaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the state government has taken the incident of blast at The Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru seriously and in case of necessity, the case will be handed over to the NIA. He also said that the BJP should not engage in politics over the issue.

“The state government has not taken the issue lightly. It is a serious issue. The safety of the citizens is important and CCB is investigating the case. The accused is still at large. The government will think of handing over the case to the NIA only if it is necessary,” said the Chief Minister on his arrival to Chikkamagaluru.

“It is not right on the part of the BJP to term Bengaluru as 'bomb Bengaluru'. Blasts had occurred four times during the BJP tenure in the state. Who was in power when there was a cooker blast in Mangaluru?” the CM asked.

“Under whom NIA, Intelligence Bureau (IB), RAW are functioning. Isn't it because of the failure of those institutions that the blast has occurred? I am not justifying the blast. I strongly condemn it,” he said.