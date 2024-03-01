Will raise fair price shop owners’ commission by Rs 1.5 per kg, says Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday assured fair price shop owners that their commission for ration distribution will be increased to Rs 1.5 per kg.
He was speaking at the decennial celebrations of the state government’s Anna Bhagya scheme held at Palace Grounds in the city.
Launched in 2013, the scheme aimed to provide 10 kgs of free rice to low-income families across the state. Currently, BPL cardholders get
5 kgs of rice and Rs 170 per person as monetary assistance instead of additional 5 kgs.
Siddaramaiah said that the government’s guarantee schemes were aimed to rid the state of hunger, illness, illiteracy and unemployment. He added that the Congress party aims to rid the country of the same issues and is working towards that goal.
“Our schemes are not for political gains, they are aimed at the equal distribution of wealth, power and opportunities,” he said.
Referring to the Centre’s refusal to supply rice to the state, he also used the opportunity to implore to the audience to “listen to (their) hearts” and cast their ballots. “Modi and the Central BJP government do not want a hunger-free India. Therefore, try to understand who is really on your side,” he said.
People gathered at the venue from different parts of the state opined that they wanted the government to provide other essentials instead of money.
Speaking to DH, Shilpa Patil, a BCom graduate from Adagal village in Badami taluk, said that the money was nowhere near enough.
“We don’t want the money because not only is it reaching us erratically, it is also used by men in our village for other purposes. What would help greatly is receiving other grains, oil, or sugar instead of Rs 170 as cash,” she added.
Thippeswamy and Basavaraju, from a group of four people from Hiriyur in Chitradurga district, had also arrived to participate in the programme. Thippeswamy is a farmer who supports a family of five. They were of the opinion that the existing ration of 5 kg did not help support large families.
Different groups of people from Kodagu, Gadag, Bagalkot and parts of Bengaluru echoed the same opinion with DH. They also expressed hope that the government would heed to their demands.
