'Will revoke licences if signboards don't have 60% Kannada': Minister

Bengaluru: Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi said on Wednesday that the government was planning to come out with strict rules and regulations to ensure that all commercial establishments adhere to the rule that 60 per cent of signboards must be in Kannada.
Tangadagi told reporters that trade licences of commercial establishments would be revoked, if they fail to have 60% Kannada in all signboards.
He said the government would form a nodal agency of home, education and other departments concerned to implement the Kannada Language Comprehensive Development Act, 2022, effectively.
Expressing solidarity with activists protesting against establishments violating the norms, the minister said the protests must be held peacefully.
“We are not against anyone setting up trade here, but what we want such people to comply with the government’s regulations and respect the people’s sentiments,” he said.
He said the government was planning to constitute a task force to implement the 60 per cent Kannada norm.