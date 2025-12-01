Menu
india

Will work for development of Hubballi: Hyderabad Police Commissioner Vishwanath Sajjanar

Sajjanar was felicitated at an event organised by the Viswanath Sajjanar Friends’ Forum at the Biotech Auditorium of BVB College in Hubballi on Sunday.
Last Updated : 01 December 2025, 06:28 IST
Published 01 December 2025, 06:28 IST
Karnataka NewsHyderabadHubballi

