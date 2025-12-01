<p>Hubballi: Hyderabad Police Commissioner Vishwanath Sajjanar said that he wants to develop Hubballi as it is the city that educated him, shaped his life and has lagged in development.</p><p>“Hubballi, the city that educated me and shaped my life, has lagged in development. I have discussed development issues with a few people, and in the coming days, efforts will be made to implement them," he said while talking to the people after receiving a felicitation organised by the Viswanath Sajjanar Friends’ Forum at the Biotech Auditorium of BVB College in Hubballi on Sunday.</p><p>“I have served as Superintendent of Police and Intelligence Officer in five districts across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, and I am currently serving as Commissioner. The recognition I have received in my workplace and the affection and trust shown by friends from my hometown fills me with pride. I grew up on this very soil, among all of you. If I have achieved anything, the credit goes to my roots here,” he said. </p>.PM Modi praises Puttur’s Gramajanya Farmers’ Producer Company in Mann Ki Baat.<p>“The environment of Hubballi, the values instilled by my family, and the encouragement of friends helped me build a career in Telangana and Hyderabad. Any success I have achieved belongs to Hubballi city and to Karnataka,” he said, recalling the days when he appeared for the IPS exam and remembering his father, C B Sajjanar, who stood firmly by him.</p><p>Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti said, “It is a matter of pride for all of us that a person from Hubballi has done work that has earned national appreciation in Hyderabad. At one point, the Human Rights Commission had taken the matter to court questioning his actions. The court ruled that he had taken the right decision. There is no tougher job than that of a police officer—whether you work or don’t work, allegations from people are common. When one holds a position of authority, one must do public service.”</p><p>Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said, “Viswanath Sajjanar has shared crucial information regarding national security and internal matters with the Union government, becoming a model for the police department. He constantly thinks about the nation, and even after retirement, the union government will make use of his experience. Although he was born and brought up in Hubballi, he has done work that has brought pride to the entire country. Governments may change, and officers may get transferred, but his bold approach has earned the trust of leaders from all political parties.” Viswanath Sajjanar and his wife Anupa were felicitated by the Forum. </p><p>Gurusiddha Rajayogindra Swamiji of Moorsavirmath graced the occasion. Friends’ Forum president Channaveer Mungarawadi presided.</p><p>MLA M RPatil, MLC Pradeep Shettar, Police Commissioner N Shashikumar, KMC-RI director Ishwar Hosamani, Shankarapatil Munenakoppa, KLE director Shankarranna Munavalli, and corporator Rajanna Koravi were present.</p>