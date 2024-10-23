Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

With candidate ready for Channapatna bypoll, Congress leaves door ajar for C P Yogeshwar

Congress sources are not ruling out the possibility of Yogeshwar jumping ship if he fails to secure the BJP ticket. If and when that happens, Yogeshwar will be the Congress’ candidate.
DHNS
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 04:02 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 October 2024, 04:02 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsBJPCongressKarnatakaIndian PoliticsKarnataka PoliticsC P YogeshwarBypollsChannapatna

Follow us on :

Follow Us