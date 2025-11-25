Woman killed in tiger attack near Karnataka's Mudumalai Tiger Reserve

<p>Gundlupet: A woman was killed in a tiger attack at a village under the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve limits, adjoining the Bandipur Tiger Reserve Forest in the taluk, on Monday.</p>.Create new workflow in Kaveri 2.0 for mutation based on civil court decree, Karnataka HC to state govt.<p>Nagiyamma (61) of Mavanahalla village under Masinagudi panchayat limits of Gudalur, Nilagiri district, Tamil Nadu, is the deceased. It is said that Nagiyamma was herding sheep on the revenue land in the village when the tiger attacked her. When the people screamed after sighting the tiger, it dragged the body to a nearby waterbody.</p>