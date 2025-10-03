<p>A 36-year old woman allegedly ended life by hanging herself from a fan in staff quarters of District McGann teaching general hospital in the city after beating her 12-year old daughter to death on Thursday night.</p><p>According to police, KR Shruti (36), daughter of Rangappa of Hunaganavalli in Davangere district, ended her life before killing her daughter Poorvika (12).</p><p>Ramanna, spouse of Shruti, a lab technician at the hospital, was staying with his wife and daughter in F-2 block of the hospital staff quarters near Adichunchanagiri School.</p><p>Ramanna had gone to the hospital for night shift work and returned home in the morning. When he knocked on the door, there was no response. Later, he opened the window and saw his wife hanging herself. When he broke the lock of the door and entered, he found his daughter Poorvika dead from a fatal attack on the head.</p>.Bengaluru: Security guard found dead; suicide suspected.<p>It is said that Shruti was suffering from mental depression. It is learnt that she was also receiving treatment. His daughter Poorvika had called her father at 8:30 pm on October 2 and said that her mother was behaving strangely and asked her father to come home. Treating it as a daily problem, he reportedly told his daughter that he would come after the night shift.</p><p>Reacting to the incident, Superintendent of Police G K Mithun Kumar said the neighbours are not aware of the incident as the incident took place at night. It appears that she locked herself from inside and Shruti killed her daughter first and then committed suicide. A case has been registered at Doddapet police station. The police have taken up further investigation.’</p>