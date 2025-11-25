<p>Mumbai: Bollywood actor-director Siddhanth Kapoor on Tuesday appeared before the Mumbai police to record his statement in connection with the drug seizure case, officials said.</p>.<p>Siddhanth, son of actor Shakti Kapoor and brother of actor Shraddha Kapoor, arrived at the Anti-Narcotics Cell's Ghatkopar unit, where the investigating officer is recording his statement, they said.</p>.<p>Apart from Siddhanth, the ANC has summoned influencer Orhan Awatramani, alias Orry, on November 26.</p>.<p>The Ghatkopar unit of the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) summoned the two Bollywood celebrities as their names cropped up in the interrogation of Mohammed Salim Mohammed Suhail Shaikh, a key accused in a Rs 252 crore mephedrone seizure case.</p>.<p>According to the police, Shaikh had claimed that some film, fashion celebrities, a politician, and a kin of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim had participated in rave parties organised by him in India and abroad.</p>.Bengaluru CCB busts major synthetic drug network; Nigerian arrested with Rs 23.74 crore MDMA haul.<p>Earlier, Siddhanth had been apprehended in Bengaluru in 2022 on charges of drug consumption.</p>.<p>Shaikh, also known as 'Lavish', was deported from Dubai last month.</p>.<p>He was initially arrested in a Rs 252 crore mephedrone seizure from Sangli in Maharashtra, and later arrested by the Ghatkopar unit of the ANC.</p>.<p>He is a close aide of drug lord Salim Dola, who oversaw the manufacture and distribution of mephedrone in various states, the official said.</p>