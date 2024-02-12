JOIN US
Woman raped in Karnataka's Koppal district, six held

All the accused have been arrested in connection with the incident that occurred on intervening night of February 8 and 9, they said.
Last Updated 12 February 2024, 11:14 IST

Koppal (Karnataka): A 21-year-old woman was allegedly raped, and her husband was beaten up by six men in Gangavati area in this district, police said on Monday.

All the accused have been arrested in connection with the incident that occurred on intervening night of February 8 and 9, they said.

According to the police, the woman and her husband were waiting at the bus stop to head home. The couple engaged in a quarrel over a domestic dispute. As the argument intensified, a group of six men intervened and started quarrelling with the man. Thereafter, they started thrashing the victim's husband.

In her complaint on February 9, the woman alleged that they dragged her and thrashed her husband. One of the accused allegedly raped her. They also harassed her, a senior police officer said.

"We have registered a case based on the statement of the victim and arrested all the six men involved in the incident on February 9 itself," he said.

(Published 12 February 2024, 11:14 IST)
