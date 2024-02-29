Woman stripped, attacked for questioning land encroachment in Karnataka's Belagavi

Kagwad, Belagavi district: An incident where a woman was stripped for questioning encroachment of land at a village in Kagwad taluk has come to the fore after seven months, courtesy of a complaint lodged by the daughter of the victim with the Kagwad police on Thursday.

Videos of the incident have also gone viral on social media, which drove the police to rush to the village. Additional Superintendent of Police Shruti, Deputy Superintendent of Police Athani Sripad Jalde, Circle Police Inspector Ravindra Naikodi and Kagwad Tahsildar Sanjay Ingale visited the village spoke to the woman.

The daughter of the victim informed the police that the woman was stripped and attacked on July 31, 2023 and that the woman's son too was attacked on August 1, 2023. We were threatened against approaching the police to file complaint, the daughter added.

The woman had been allotted 3 acres of land by the government in 1993, of which 20 guntha land and the road adjoining have been encroached by accused.