Woman stripped, attacked for questioning land encroachment in Karnataka's Belagavi

Kagwad, Belagavi district: An incident where a woman was stripped for questioning encroachment of land at a village in Kagwad taluk has come to the fore after seven months, courtesy of a complaint lodged by the daughter of the victim with the Kagwad police on Thursday.
Videos of the incident have also gone viral on social media, which drove the police to rush to the village. Additional Superintendent of Police Shruti, Deputy Superintendent of Police Athani Sripad Jalde, Circle Police Inspector Ravindra Naikodi and Kagwad Tahsildar Sanjay Ingale visited the village spoke to the woman.
The daughter of the victim informed the police that the woman was stripped and attacked on July 31, 2023 and that the woman's son too was attacked on August 1, 2023. We were threatened against approaching the police to file complaint, the daughter added.
The woman had been allotted 3 acres of land by the government in 1993, of which 20 guntha land and the road adjoining have been encroached by accused.
A complaint was sent to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during 2015 to get both the encroachments cleared. The family had also written to the tahsildar to review the complaint, but no action was taken.
"As we questioned the encroachment, the accused attacked and stripped my mother to insult her," the daughter said. She also urged the police to take action against the accused.
Tahsildar Sanjay Ingale said, "Staff have been deputed for conducting a survey of land encroached through the Survey Department and problems will be resolved."
MLA Bharamgouda (Raju) Kage said that information about the incident had been received and that senior police officials have been directed to take action against the accused.
DSP Athani Sripad Jalde, meanwhile, said that information about the incident was being collected and based on it, action would be taken.
The Kagwad police are currently investigating the matter.
(Published 29 February 2024, 16:34 IST)