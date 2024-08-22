Won’t hesitate to arrest H D Kumaraswamy if situation arises: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Koppal: Questioning Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot’s alleged inaction on a petition against Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday pointed out that the governor had, however, readily granted sanction for prosecution against him despite the lack of a report on the case.
“However, should the situation arise, we will not hesitate to arrest Kumaraswamy,” said Siddaramaiah. Kumaraswamy had earlier claimed that Siddaramaiah was contemplating getting him arrested for his alleged involvement in an illegal mining case.
Reiterating that the government would be willing to arrest Kumaraswamy, Siddaramaiah added, “But such a situation has not arisen yet. But Kumaraswamy appears to be quite worried already.”
He attributed Kumaraswamy’s anxiety to an appeal made by the Lokayukta SIT to the governor seeking permission to frame charges against the latter. “Kumaraswamy is worried that the governor might allow it...,” Siddaramaiah said.
Ridiculing Kumaraswamy’s ‘hit-and-run’ tactics, he added, “He has been saying that he will make public documents related to the MUDA scam, besides claiming that he has the pen drive in his pocket. But not once has he shown this pen drive to the public.”
'Hundreds of Siddaramaiahs can’t arrest me'
Meanwhile, Kumaraswamy said in Bengaluru, “Hundreds of Siddaramaiahs can’t get me arrested. He is saying I am scared. But look at the way how Siddaramaiah speaking to the media for the last few days. It shows who is scared.”
In Vijayapura, Siddaramaiah said one policeman is enough to arrest Kumaraswamy.
“I will not arrest him, the police will arrest him."
Published 22 August 2024, 00:44 IST