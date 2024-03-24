Work without fear or favour in deciding bail petitions, CJI Chandrachud tells district judicial officers

He said, “We should always have confidence in our own abilities. As judicial officers each of you must keep these words of Dr Karanth in mind. You have been endowed with important responsibility to do justice without fear or favour. Please remember this without fear & favour when you decide to grant bail to people yearning for grant of personal liberty. Do without favour, but equally important to do it without fear. Have faith in your abilities & don’t hesitate to make bold decisions while adjudicating cases before you.”