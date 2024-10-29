Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Yash's 'Toxic' lands in row for felling trees in forest land

Khandre's action to recover the forest land has evoked strong response from Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Steel H D Kumaraswamy who has argued that HMT is the rightful owner of the land.
Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
Last Updated : 29 October 2024, 13:02 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 October 2024, 13:02 IST
Karnataka NewsYashEshwar Khandre

Follow us on :

Follow Us