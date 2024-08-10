Yediyurappa challenges Siddaramaiah to dissolve Karnataka Assembly and face fresh elections

Yediyurappa said, Siddaramaiah would have become CM as the Congress got a majority in the state polls. “But, the people of Karnataka are disappointed, as no development work is being done since the Congress government was formed last year. On the contrary, Siddaramaiah and the Congress leaders are looting the State. If the election is held now, the BJP-JD(S) coalition will be elected and the people will defeat the Congress,” he said.

No retirement

Yediyurappa said, “I may be an 82-year-old veteran. But, I will not rest till I unseat Siddaramaiah. He asks me to retire from politics. But, I will fight till my last breath to unseat him. The leaders and workers of both BJP and JD(S) should strive to propel the alliance to power”.

“Name any other CM, who has got 14 valuable residential sites to his or her own family member. Still, Siddaramaiah claims to be a politician without a black mark. But, like Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said, Siddaramaiah is made of only black marks in politics,” he said.