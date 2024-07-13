Yediyurappa had accused Deve Gowda of ‘loot’ in MUDA: Congress

Bengaluru: The Congress on Saturday released proceedings of the March 2011 Legislative Council session in which then chief minister BS Yediyurappa had accused JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda of “looting” sites of the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).
At a news conference, Karnataka Congress communications chief Ramesh Babu dared BJP leaders to press for an investigation.
“Do BJP leaders have the guts to seek an investigation into what Yediyurappa had said on the floor of the House against Deve Gowda’s family? Why is the BJP quiet,” Babu, a former MLC, asked.
According to the Legislative Council proceedings released by Congress, Yediyurappa raised the issue during a discussion dated March 17, 2011. The session was presided over by then chairperson DH Shankaramurthy.
Addressing then Leader of the Opposition in the Council Motamma, Yediyurappa said: “In Mysuru’s MUDA, members of one family took 48 sites. In that, HD Kumaraswamy got 300x200 ft site no. 17(B) and another site no. 17(B1) 75x80 ft. On such a large scale, sites were given during Deve Gowda’s time.”
Yediyurappa also goes on to say: “...on a single day, during Deve Gowda’s time, 48 sites were allotted to him and his daughters-in-law. Doesn’t this amount to looting? Isn’t this daylight robbery? Nobody is ready to discuss this.”
Babu slammed BJP as "opportunist" and that it should make public the names of all party leaders who obtained sites. "It was during the BJP's time that most scams took place in MUDA," he charged.
Published 13 July 2024, 15:24 IST