Yediyurappa had accused Deve Gowda of ‘loot’ in MUDA: Congress

Bengaluru: The Congress on Saturday released proceedings of the March 2011 Legislative Council session in which then chief minister BS Yediyurappa had accused JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda of “looting” sites of the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

At a news conference, Karnataka Congress communications chief Ramesh Babu dared BJP leaders to press for an investigation.

“Do BJP leaders have the guts to seek an investigation into what Yediyurappa had said on the floor of the House against Deve Gowda’s family? Why is the BJP quiet,” Babu, a former MLC, asked.