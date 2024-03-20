If I win, Vijayendra will resign as BJP Karnataka chief after LS polls: K S Eshwarappa

Shivamogga (Karnataka): Former Deputy Chief Minister K S Eshwarappa claimed on Wednesday BJP Karnataka unit President B Y Vijayendra would quit his post after the Lok Sabha election results are declared.

Eshwarappa, who has announced that he would contest the election as an independent candidate, alleged that the BJP central leadership succumbed to former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s obduracy and made his son Vijayendra the BJP state chief.

Reacting to it, Yediyurappa said he would not respond to such "irresponsible statements" and that only people will reply to it.