Your conduct in past shows that talk is cheap: Siddaramaiah on Amit Shah's 'outrage' over atrocities on women

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday took at swipe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s expression of outrage over the alleged sexual abuse of several women by JD(S) Lok Sabha candidate Prajwal Revanna.

Amit Shah on Wednesday said in Hubballi that the 'BJP cannot remain with those who commit atrocities against women', referring to the Prajwal case.

“Dear Amit Shah avare, thanks for finally expressing outrage in the #PrajwalRevanna matter,” Siddaramaiah said in a post on social media platform X.

“You have also said you don’t condone violence against women even if it is done by an ally of yours. One is tempted to believe you, but your conduct in the past has shown that talk is cheap.”

Siddaramaiah asked how anyone can forget how the Olympian wrestlers were sexually harassed by a BJP MP, Brij Bhushan Singh.