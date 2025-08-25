<p>Mangaluru: YouTuber Sameer M D appeared before the Belthangady police on Monday for the second consecutive in connection with a suo motu case registered against him following a 23 minute AI video on the mass burial case in Dharmasthala. </p><p>Sameer arrived at the police station along with his advocates and was questioned by the police till late in the evening. The Dharmasthala police had registered a case against him for spreading false information through an AI-generated video related to the mass burial case. </p><p>A total of three cases have been registered against him in Dakshina Kannada district. Of these, two cases related to the broadcast of the video are being investigated by Belthangady Rural Circle Inspector Nagesh Kadri, while the case connected to a clash near a hospital in Ujire is being probed by Belthangady Inspector Subbapur Mutt.</p>.JD(S) takes out Dharmasthala Chalo rally from Mysuru.<p>Activist Jayant T appeared before the Belthangady police on Monday in connection with a case registered against him for allegedly obstructing police during the arrest of Mahesh Shetty Thimmarody.</p><p>Speaking to reporters, activist Jayant T said, "We abided by the law and went to the Brahmavar station. We raised slogans in support of Sowjanya, and traveled peacefully in a vehicle. After we reached Brahmavar, a case was registered against us alleging obstruction of duty. I don’t know the intention behind it.”</p><p>“Our only aim is to ensure that those who committed atrocities against girls are punished under the law.” He also questioned, “Why is there a demand to hand over the Dharmasthala case to the NIA? Are the local police not capable enough?”</p>.<p><strong>SIT questions</strong></p><p>On the other hand, SIT interrogated the complainant witness in connection with the Dharmasthala mass burial case on Monday too. Earlier, he was taken for a medical examination in the morning. Further, the documentation of already exhumed sites shown by him continued by the team.</p>