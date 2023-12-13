Kerala govt moves SC claiming Centre’s interference in its power to regulate finances

The state government contended that imposition of a Net Borrowing Ceiling as deemed by the Union government limits borrowings from all sources including the open market and thus curtails the exclusive constitutional powers of the state.

The suit claimed that as on October 31, 2023, a sum of Rs 26,226 crore is imminently and urgently required in order for the plaintiff state to avert the impending grave financial crisis that has been caused by the impugned orders.

The state government has challenged the directions issued by the Ministry of Finance in the letters written in March and August this year. The state government has also challenged the amendments to Section 4 of the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, 2003 through the Finance Act, 2018.

"The suit deals with the executive power conferred on the plaintiff State under Article 293 of the Constitution of India to borrow on the security or guarantee of the Consolidated Fund of the State in alignment with the fiscal autonomy of the plaintiff State as guaranteed and enshrined in the Constitution," it contended.

The suit said that the defendant does not have the constitutional right or authority to issue directives to the state government under Article 293 of the Constitution which have the potential to damage the federal structure by transgressing upon the exclusive financial domains of the state.

The state government said it has suffered a cumulative expenditure loss or resource deficiency of Rs 1,07,513.09 crore over the fiscal year 2016-2023 due to such actions of the central government and as a consequence, the state was not able to fulfil the commitment made in its annual budgets.

"The ability to determine the borrowing of the state in order to balance the budget and make up the Fiscal Deficit is exclusively within the domain of the States. If the State is not able to borrow to the extent required based on its budget, it would not be able to complete its State Plans for the particular financial year. Therefore, it is essential for the progress, prosperity and development of the State and the people of the State that the State is able to exercise its constitutional rights and its borrowings are not impeded in any manner," it said.

"This has resulted in huge arrears that the plaintiff State owes by way of welfare schemes to the people of the State particularly the poor and the vulnerable, various beneficiary groups, the employees of the State Government, its pensioners and dues to its State-Owned Enterprises," it said.