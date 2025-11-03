<p>Thiruvananthapuram: A 19-year old woman was pushed out of a moving train by a person in an inebriated condition in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/thiruvananthapuram">Thiruvananthapuram</a> on Sunday night.</p><p>Sreekutty alias sonu hailing from Palode in Thiruvananthapuram is battling for life at the Thiruvananthapuram medical college hospital, while her friend Archana had a narrow escape.</p><p>The incident had again raised questions over the safety of passengers in trains especially since the Kerala Express train (train no. 12626) in which the incident took place was reportedly having no police personnel on board.</p>.Man charged with 10 counts of attempted murder after knife attack on UK train.<p>After the brutal rape and murder of 23 year old train passenger Soumya in 2011, the state government had stated that security in trains would be enhanced. </p><p>But still such gruesome incidents were happening. </p><p>Last year travelling ticket examiner V Vinod died after he was pushed from the Ernakulam-Patna express near Thrissur by a migrant worker for Odisha following a scuffle over imposing fine for ticket-less traveling.</p><p>Sreekutty and Archana were travelling from Aluva near Kochi to Thiruvananthapuram in the general compartment of the Kerala Express train. </p><p>Archana said that the accused, identified as Suresh Kumar, 48, of Panachamoodu Thiruvananthapuram, pushed Sreekutty out of the train as they were standing near the door after using the washroom. He also tried to push her. But other passengers overpowered the accused hearing her screaming, she said.</p>.Kerala: Woman pushed out of moving train in rage after she didn’t move from door.<p>The incident took place near Varkala on the suburbs of Thiruvananthapuram. Sreekutty was admitted to the intensive care unit and was reported to be on ventilator support. A medical board was constituted to review her condition after her mother Priyadarshini demanded the government to ensure proper treatment to her.</p><p>Railway police registered a case for murder attempt against the accused. Grudge over not moving away from the door was said to be the provocation.</p><p>Liyons J, secretary of the rail users’ forum Friends on Rail, said most of the trains, especially general compartments and ladies compartments, were having no security at all despite tragic incidents like the rape and murder of Soumya and the murder of ticket examiner Vinod. </p>.Ten injured in UK train stabbing, two arrested.<p>Police only carry out name sake checks in trains and the lack of adequate strength is a key reason that the police personnel often cite.</p><p>According to railway officials, security personnel used to be deployed in vulnerable trains only.</p>