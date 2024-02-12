2 dead, 25 injured in explosion at Kochi cracker unit

Thiruvananthapuram: Two persons were killed and around 25 injured in a blast at a cracker storage place at Thripunithura in Kochi on Monday.

The incident took place while explosives were being unloaded from a vehicle and being kept at a storage room as part of fireworks for the festival of nearby Puthiyakavu temple.

The deceased was identified as Vishnu, 27, of Thiruvananthapuram, who was a driver of the vehicle in which the explosives were brought. Another person, identified as Divakaran, succumbed to injuries by evening. Condition of six injured was stated to be serious.