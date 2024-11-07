Home
2016 Kollam collectorate blast: Kerala court sentences three to life term under UAPA

The three were also sentenced to 10 years each for the offence under section 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC and asked to pay a fine of Rs 30,000 each, the prosecutor said.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 November 2024, 10:16 IST

Published 07 November 2024, 10:16 IST
India NewsKeralaCrimeblastUAPAIED blastCourtLife sentencelife term

