27 RSS activists booked for laying floral carpet in Kerala temple

The BJP, however, condemned the police action, claiming that the floral carpet laid at the Parthasarathy temple in Muthupilakkad was to honour 'Operation Sindoor.'
Last Updated : 06 September 2025, 15:58 IST
Published 06 September 2025, 15:58 IST
