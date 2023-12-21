30% patients with influenza-like cases tested Covid positive in Kochi region in 24 hrs: Report

Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, Co-Chairman of the National Indian Medical Association Covid Task Force, revealed in an interview to NDTV that approximately 30 per cent of patients with influenza-like symptoms who were tested in the Kochi region within a 24-hour period turned out to be positive for Covid-19.
He also mentioned that Covid cases have spread within the community.
Dr Soumya Swaminathan, former WHO chief scientist, cautioned against dismissing Covid as a common cold due to its long-term effects, such as an increased risk of heart attacks, strokes, and mental health problems.
When asked about the possibility of similar cases in other parts of India, she said that this was expected and is in line with the World Health Organization's previous statements.
“Even when WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus announced the end of the global public health emergency in May this year, he did say it is still a global health threat," she told the news channel.
On December 18, the Union government had issued an advisory to states, urging them to closely monitor and report any cases of influenza-like illness.
This advisory was prompted by the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the country, including the detection of a subvariant known as JN.1.
"As the Covid-19 virus continues to circulate and its epidemiology behaviour gets settled in Indian weather conditions and circulation of other usual pathogens, it is of utmost importance that we maintain a state of constant vigil over the Covid situation, right up to the district levels," said the Ministry of Health.
As per latest data, India reported 594 Covid cases in 24 hrs. Six more people — three from Kerala, two from Karnataka and one from Punjab — succumbed to the viral disease.