30% patients with influenza-like cases tested Covid positive in Kochi region in 24 hrs: Report

Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, Co-Chairman of the National Indian Medical Association Covid Task Force, revealed in an interview to NDTV that approximately 30 per cent of patients with influenza-like symptoms who were tested in the Kochi region within a 24-hour period turned out to be positive for Covid-19.

He also mentioned that Covid cases have spread within the community.

Dr Soumya Swaminathan, former WHO chief scientist, cautioned against dismissing Covid as a common cold due to its long-term effects, such as an increased risk of heart attacks, strokes, and mental health problems.

When asked about the possibility of similar cases in other parts of India, she said that this was expected and is in line with the World Health Organization's previous statements.