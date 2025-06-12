Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Air India plane crash: Malayali nurse among those killed in flight mishap

Renjitha Gopakumaran Nair, a native of Pullad in Pathanamthitta district, was reported killed.
Arjun Raghunath
Last Updated : 12 June 2025, 13:47 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 June 2025, 13:47 IST
India NewsGujaratKeralaPlane Crash

Follow us on :

Follow Us