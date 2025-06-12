<p>Thiruvananthapuram: A Malayali nurse working in the UK was among those killed in the Ahmedabad <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/gujarat/120-feared-dead-in-ahmedabad-plane-crash-toll-likely-to-increase-3582589">flight mishap</a>.</p><p>Renjitha Gopakumaran Nair, a native of Pullad in Pathanamthitta district, was reported killed.</p>.Ahmedabad plane crash | Major flight accidents in India .<p>Gopakumar, 40, who was working as a nurse in the UK, returned after vacation on Wednesday evening. Her two children, son aged 15 and daughter 13, are with her grandparents in Pathanamthitta.</p> <p>She reportedly got a job in Kerala health services and was working abroad after taking leave. She earlier worked in Gulf countries and later shifted to the UK. She was also constructing a home at her native place, which is nearing completion.</p><p>Her relatives told the media that Renjitha was planning to rejoin the state service. She was visiting Kerala for the same. She was planning to wind up her job in the UK and return home soon.<br></p>