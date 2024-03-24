Amidst opposition unity, Congress and CPM spar in Kerala over Kejriwal's arrest

Thiruvananthapuram: While the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal has strengthened the unity among the opposition parties under I.N.D.I.A. bloc at the national level, in Kerala the ruling CPM and the Congress are making use of it to accuse each other for electoral gains.

The Congress in Kerala is alleging that even as the ED initiated probes into a slew of cases in Kerala, including the gold and dollar smuggling allegations involving Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's office, no further actions were being taken owing to the 'CPM-BJP nexus'.

Congress leaders are asking why the central agencies are not taking any action even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself stated that Kerala CMO was involved in gold and dollar smuggling.

The ED had initiated probes into the dollar and gold smuggling involving officials of the CMO as well as the UAE consulate in Thiruvananthapuram. ED also initiated probes into scams at various cooperative banks controlled by the CPM and a housing scheme funded by an UAE agency.