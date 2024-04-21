At this Kerala temple, chicken is served as 'prasad'; top BJP leaders including ex-Karnataka CM among devotees

Kannur (Kerala): No surprise, if Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent criticism that some opposition leaders were hurting Hindu sentiments by having non-vegetarian food during Hindu holy months did not go down well with the devotees of a Kerala temple as chicken is offered as 'prasada' to devotees at this temple.

The Sree Thiruvarkkattu Kavu bhagavathy temple, popularly known as Madayi Kavu temple, situated at Madayi near Payyanur in Kannur district of north Kerala has been following the practice of serving chicken dish as 'prasada' to devotees.

Among scores of devotees of the temple also include BJP leader and Karnataka former chief minister B S Yediyurappa too. He had even donated a dining hall for the temple. Yedurappa, who had last visited the temple in 2016, had also inaugurated the dining hall named 'Amrithadayani Ootupura' on December 26, 2009, temple officials said.