At this Kerala temple, chicken is served as 'prasad'; top BJP leaders including ex-Karnataka CM among devotees

Kannur (Kerala): No surprise, if Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent criticism that some opposition leaders were hurting Hindu sentiments by having non-vegetarian food during Hindu holy months did not go down well with the devotees of a Kerala temple as chicken is offered as 'prasada' to devotees at this temple.
The Sree Thiruvarkkattu Kavu bhagavathy temple, popularly known as Madayi Kavu temple, situated at Madayi near Payyanur in Kannur district of north Kerala has been following the practice of serving chicken dish as 'prasada' to devotees.
Among scores of devotees of the temple also include BJP leader and Karnataka former chief minister B S Yediyurappa too. He had even donated a dining hall for the temple. Yedurappa, who had last visited the temple in 2016, had also inaugurated the dining hall named 'Amrithadayani Ootupura' on December 26, 2009, temple officials said.
BJP state leaders also used to visit the temple, apart from many celebrities and politicians. Major chunk of devotees of the temple, which is considered as mother of all Bhadrakali temples of north Kerala, are also Kannadigas.
At least three other temples in the region are also learnt to be distributing chicken as 'prasada'.
"Earlier animal sacrifice used to be performed at the temple till it was banned by law. But still chicken is cooked in the temple daily as offering to the deity and it is being distributed to the devotees,' said a temple official.
The temple, managed by the Malabar Devaswom now, is believed to be centuries old. Priests of the temple are believed to be having links with Bengal Brahmins several generations back.The priests themselves cook the chicken dish inside the temple as offering to the deity. It is distributed to devotees along with cooked green gram.
The temple's tradition of giving chicken as 'prasada' is getting more attention these days following the row over Modi's remark. Even CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury asked Modi to visit the temple.
For these reasons, the temple priests are a bit concerned whether the fresh development might lead to any curb in the practice being followed from time immemorial.
(Published 21 April 2024, 16:28 IST)