Be neutral, says Kerala LoP to Assembly Speaker

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The Congress-led UDF on Sunday urged Kerala Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer to adopt a neutral stand in the House proceedings, including in the adjournment motion and protect the rights of the opposition members.</p>.<p>Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, V D Satheesan, sent a letter to the Speaker citing the matter.</p>.<p>The LoP's letter came days after the UDF members and Speaker Shamseer locked horns on various issues in the House during the ongoing 12th session of the 15th state Assembly.</p>.<p>In the letter, the LoP said it was "unfortunate" that the Speaker intervened to abruptly end his speech during the session.</p>.<p>Not allowing sufficient time to explain the circumstances of the moving notice for the adjournment motion was against the rules and procedures of the House, he said.</p>.<p>Satheesan, in the letter, also specifically pointed out an instance when the UDF had moved a notice for adjournment motion on concerns regarding the Justice K Hema Committee report during the current session.</p>.<p>The action of the Speaker, who rejected the notice for the motion without even mentioning the names of MLAs who moved it, was a cause of "concern", the LoP added.</p>