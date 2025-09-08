Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Israel vows ‘mighty hurricane’ of strikes on Gaza, demands Hamas surrender and release hostages

Israel intensified airstrikes on Gaza, targeting high-rise buildings and armored vehicles, while demanding Hamas release all hostages and surrender.
Last Updated : 08 September 2025, 14:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 September 2025, 14:46 IST
World newsIsraelAir StrikeHamasGaza

Follow us on :

Follow Us